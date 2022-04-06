Would You Have Fired Amber Athey

Was it racist or a harmless tweet about an outfit? That’s now being debated across the country after Cumulus owned WMAL fired conservative talker Amber Athey after her 15 word tweet.

Athey is the Washington Editor at The Spectator and was brought in by WMAL three months ago to co-host mornings with Larry O’Connor, Julie Gunlock and Patrice Onwuka. The show was called “O’Connor and Company.”

Here’s the text of the tweet that Athey says led to her firing: “Kamala looks like a UPS employee — what can brown do for you? Nothing good, apparently.”

The conservative says she was told the tweet was racist and was terminated.

The difference between Athey and many other radio hosts who lose their job is that Athey has other platforms to fight back. In addition to using Twitter to state her case, she wrote about it HERE in The Spectator, where she states WMAL caved to “the mob.”

Athey writes that 8 days after the tweet she received a call out of the blue from Cumulus Washington VP Jeff Boden and Kriston Fancellas, from Human Resources. “They told me that the tweet I sent about Kamala was “racist” and that subsequent follow-ups defending myself and making fun of the efforts to cancel me were unacceptable. I had violated the company’s social media policy, they said, and I was terminated effective immediately.”

On Fox News Channel’s Tucker Carlson show last night Athey said she has a termination letter that lays out that she was fired over the tweet about Kamala Harris’s outfit. “I think what happened here is Cumulus thought that they could just make this all go away, they could just get these few activist e-mails, they could appease the mob if they just fired me.”

She went on to say that she plans to tell everybody loudly and proudly what happened. “I think we live in a very perverse and sick society when a working class woman can’t criticize the outfit of the most powerful woman in The United States.”

We have reached out to Cumulus for comment.

Would you have fired Amber Athey from your radio station?