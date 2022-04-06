Was it racist or a harmless tweet about an outfit? That’s now being debated across the country after Cumulus owned WMAL fired conservative talker Amber Athey after her 15 word tweet.
Athey is the Washington Editor at The Spectator and was brought in by WMAL three months ago to co-host mornings with Larry O’Connor, Julie Gunlock and Patrice Onwuka. The show was called “O’Connor and Company.”
Here’s the text of the tweet that Athey says led to her firing: “Kamala looks like a UPS employee — what can brown do for you? Nothing good, apparently.”
The conservative says she was told the tweet was racist and was terminated.
The difference between Athey and many other radio hosts who lose their job is that Athey has other platforms to fight back. In addition to using Twitter to state her case, she wrote about it HERE in The Spectator, where she states WMAL caved to “the mob.”
Athey writes that 8 days after the tweet she received a call out of the blue from Cumulus Washington VP Jeff Boden and Kriston Fancellas, from Human Resources. “They told me that the tweet I sent about Kamala was “racist” and that subsequent follow-ups defending myself and making fun of the efforts to cancel me were unacceptable. I had violated the company’s social media policy, they said, and I was terminated effective immediately.”
On Fox News Channel’s Tucker Carlson show last night Athey said she has a termination letter that lays out that she was fired over the tweet about Kamala Harris’s outfit. “I think what happened here is Cumulus thought that they could just make this all go away, they could just get these few activist e-mails, they could appease the mob if they just fired me.”
She went on to say that she plans to tell everybody loudly and proudly what happened. “I think we live in a very perverse and sick society when a working class woman can’t criticize the outfit of the most powerful woman in The United States.”
We have reached out to Cumulus for comment.
Would you have fired Amber Athey from your radio station?
She should be ‘re-hired’ for standing up for free speech!! I can’t hear the clip of this… only see the transcript of it. But it really doesn’t make any difference. On any given weekday morning, on any given chatter happy radio grouping (pick one; Bob & Tom, Stern, and so forth) you could expect to hear this, laugh, and move on.
Joe, the most outstanding feature of large corporate radio, TV, or other corporate media is the OFF switch. CLICK! Amber should not have been fired. For a number of years WMAL has been “circling the drain” under large corporate ownership and management. I remember the days when WMAL had Harden and Weaver, Tom Gauger, Trumbull and Core, Bill Mayhugh, etc. on the air and the numbers showed it. The saying about “go woke, go broke” is true. There are at least two large corporate radio licensees teetering on the edge of bankruptcy and “going woke” is a big reason listeners are turned off.
“There are at least two large corporate radio licensees teetering on the edge of bankruptcy…”
Cumulus (again) and which other company, are you saying?
Of course she shouldn’t be fired for that. Stupidity knows no boundaries. And for those who support this: one day it will come back to haunt you!
Jocks have been fired for far less than this. There was a time when only “professionals” were allowed on mic. Now, if you have a Twitter following and the right look for print ads, you’re sent to mornings.
More political correctness stupidity.
She went on Tucker’s show — she should be re-fired for that.