Tino Cochino In Riverside

99.1 KGGI-FM is bringing the ‘The Tino Cochino Radio Morning Show,’ to the “Inland Empire” metro area of California. Cochino hosts the show with his crew; Serina Pere, DJ Nicasio and producer Matt.

“The graduation from nights to mornings on KGGI is one of those moments I’ll forever remember and appreciate,” said Cochino. “The call letters are heritage, and the team is full of all-stars. There are, without a doubt, big shoes to fill, but my team and I have never been afraid of hard work and can’t wait to connect even deeper with The IE.”

“Tino Cochino and his crew will bring energy, passion and new excitement to the Inland Empire! Not to mention, Tino is a social media beast, checking all boxes that listeners are looking for in a morning show,” said Kid Jay, SVP Programming, iHeartMedia Riverside.

The program displaces Evelyn Erives, long-time morning show host and a 99.1 KGGI staple, who will move to the mid-days.