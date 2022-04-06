ALT 92.3 Adds Elliot Segal

Audacy New York City has added Elliot Segal to the weekday programming lineup for ALT 92.3 (WNYL-FM). ‘Elliot in the Morning’ is also heard on ALT 96.5 (KRBZ-FM) Kansas City and ALT 102.1 (WRXL-FM) Richmond.

“Morning radio listeners in New York expect personalities who can entertain and stand out, and that is exactly what ‘Elliot in the Morning’ does each and every day,” said Chris Oliviero, SVP/MM, Audacy New York. “When you add this to the fact that Elliot is no stranger to New York City, we know the show will become a daily habit for many looking to jump start their mornings on ALT 92.3.”

“This is a tremendous opportunity, and I couldn’t be more energized,” said Segal. “I have really enjoyed growing my relationship with Audacy. Thank you, Chris Oliviero, for all of his input and insight in helping welcome me back to New York.”