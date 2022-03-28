WBBM Expands Morning News Team

Mai Martinez is joining WBBM Newsradio (WCFS-FM/WBBM-AM) Chicago, as morning co-anchor and reporter. Martinez spent 14 years as a general assignment reporter and weekend anchor at WBBM-TV.

“Like so many Chicagoans, WBBM Newsradio has been a constant in my home and car for years,” said Martinez. “I’m honored to join such a talented team of hardworking and trusted journalists and continue the important work of informing and serving our community.”

“This is a dream team of two experienced, talented journalists,” said Rachel Williamson, Regional President/MM, Audacy Chicago. “Mai has a knack for uncovering the details that resonate with the people of this city. Together, she and Cisco have a passion for news plus warm and inviting voices that will greet our listeners each and every morning.”

When she starts April 4, Martinez will spend much of her time in the field, covering the diverse communities of Chicago, while also teaming with Cisco Cotto each morning.