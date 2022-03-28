Mixing It Up In Chicago

101.9 THE MIX (WTMX-FM) Chicago is switching-up its lineup and adding a new co-host. Casey McCabe will join Jenny Valliere in afternoon drive. Lisa Allen returns to midday.

The move has Valliere moving from middays and Lisa Allen moving back to the slot she filled for seven years before moving to afternoons. Casey McCabe is joining the Hubbard Radio station from Los Angeles to be part of “The Afternoon MIX with McCabe & Jenny”.

“Adding a great new talent like Casey compliments our entire MIX daytime lineup, with Jenny as Casey’s Afternoon cohost and Lisa Allen now in Middays,” said Jeff England, VP/MM. “I’m very excited to be returning to my longtime home in MIX Middays, where I’m happiest!” added Lisa Allen.