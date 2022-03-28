CRB Sets Agenda Committee Leadership

Country Radio Broadcasters have filled leadership positions on the 2023 CRS Agenda Committee. Joey Tack (WLHK/Indianapolis) is Chairman and Brent Michaels (KUZZ/Bakersfield) is Vice-Chair.

CRB is now accepting applications for the CRS 2023 Agenda Committee. The Committee will be made up of volunteer professionals from all sectors of the Country radio, streaming, and record industries. The committee is responsible for planning events for the upcoming year’s CRS.

“We’re looking for the brightest minds and rising stars to help us put together the biggest gathering of country music professionals in the industry. Please consider applying and lending us your expertise,” said Tack and Michaels.

The deadline to apply is April 8, 2022, and interested parties can submit Here.