Freakon’ Streaming Now

SiriusXM has launched a new Freakonomics Radio Network streaming channel. SXM says this is the first channel to be dedicated to a podcast.

“It’s exciting to be able to take a show as groundbreaking and successful as Freakonomics Radio and give listeners, new and old, an entirely unique way to experience it,” said Scott Greenstein, President/CCO SiriusXM. “We can’t think of a better partner to launch this first-of-its-kind streaming channel with than Stephen and his team.”

“The SiriusXM audience is amazingly large and diverse,” said Stephen Dubner, host. “We can’t wait to get our stuff in their ears.”

The team behind Freakonomics Radio team, will curate and present episodes from its deep archive, along with selections from other popular shows on the Freakonomics Radio Network.