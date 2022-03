The need to fill job ranks continues to put Indeed at the top of the Media Monitors List. The jobs clearing house has dominated the first quarter of 2022 in the number of spots aired.

There is no change in the top five rankings on the list this week from last week. Only the numbers have changed with the top five of Indeed, Progressive, DuckDuckGo, ZipRecruiter and Babbel.

Here are the numbers: Indeed (68,605), Progressive (55,268), DuckDuckGo (45,080), ZipRecruiter (33,296), Babbel (31,882).