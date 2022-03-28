Beasley Taps Kevin Rich VP Operations

Kevin Rich has been named Vice President of Operations for the Beasley Media Group. Rich most recently spent the past four years serving as Market President & Chief Revenue and Content Officer at Townsquare’s Albany, New York based radio cluster.

“It’s an absolute privilege to welcome Kevin into our Beasley Media Group family,” said Caroline Beasley, CEO. “His credentials and leadership skills are the perfect fit with our organization. We look forward to Kevin sharing his outstanding strategic skill set, especially on the digital side of the business, with our teams across the organization.”

“I am thrilled to join the Beasley Media family at a pivotal moment in the Company’s growth,” said Rich. “This is an exciting time for our industry, and I am honored to be joining such a talented team as we continue to deliver the very best content, provide comprehensive solutions to advertisers, and strengthen our market presence in the communities we serve.”

Rich will be based out of Beasley Media Group’s corporate headquarters located in Naples, Florida. He begins his new job April 18.