Houston Country Radio veteran Dan Gallo has been added to the “The Legend” SuiteRadio lineup. Gallo spent the last 14 years at Country Legends 97.1 (KTHT-FM).

Gallo will handle morning drive for the Houston based broadcast content company. Two other Texas Radio Hall of Famers fill out the rest of the schedule. Ed Chandler is on middays and Rowdy Yates is heard during afternoon drive.

“When this level of talent makes itself available you take advantage of it,” said Pat Fant, COO SuiiteRadio.”