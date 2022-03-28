Radio Show Expands With Podcast

88Nine Radio Milwaukee (WYMS-FM) is expanding its flagship Community Stories program into a weekly podcast called “Uniquely Milwaukee.” The show has been airing on the radio station since 2007.

The podcast launch is part of Radio Milwaukee’s 15th birthday celebrations this year. The first episode of “Uniquely Milwaukee” centers on bodegas in the city and is available on all major podcast streaming platforms.

“Community Stories are a beloved part of Radio Milwaukee. By expanding this content into a weekly thematic podcast, ‘Uniquely Milwaukee’ will greatly increase the amount of stories we’re able to share with listeners,” said Nate Imig, Radio Milwaukee’s Director of Content.

“Uniquely Milwaukee” will be hosted by Radio Milwaukee’s Audio Storyteller, Salam Fatayer. A Palestine native, Salam grew up on Milwaukee’s south side until her family relocated back to Palestine when she was in 6th grade.

“Spending my formative years in the occupied territories of Palestine really ignited my passion for storytelling,” shared Fatayer. “It’s an honor to share someone’s story and give listeners authentic perspectives from different viewpoints.”

Imig will serve as the Executive Producer for “Uniquely Milwaukee.” With over a decade of experience leading Radio Milwaukee’s Community Stories program, Nate has produced hundreds of audio stories for the station and its website. Imig also served as the Executive Producer for Radio Milwaukee long-form podcasts “Backspin,” “By Every Measure,” and two seasons of “Diverse Disruptors.”

New episodes of the podcast will drop each Monday.