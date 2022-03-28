NFL Extends With Long-Time Broadcast Partner

Cumulus Media’s Westwood One and the National Football League announced on Monday that they’ve extended their partnership with a new multi-year agreement. Westwood One has been the official network audio broadcast partner of the NFL for more than 35 consecutive seasons and 50 years overall.

Westwood One’s live NFL broadcasts can be heard on nearly 500 radio stations.

Westwood One will continue to provide play-by-play coverage for Monday Night Football; Sunday Night Football; Thursday Night Football plus Thanksgiving Day; select international games; the entire postseason including the Wild Card and Divisional Playoffs, AFC and NFC Championship games; and the Super Bowl. The NFL on Westwood One reaches more than 56 million listeners each season.

Under the terms of the new deal, Westwood One retains exclusive national broadcast radio distribution rights to the games, and adds the following new elements to the partnership:

– Westwood One’s NFL primetime game broadcasts will be available free to fans on affiliated stations’ primary digital platforms and on the NFL App.

– Westwood One will offer expanded coverage of NFL tentpole events throughout the year, including NFL Honors, NFL Combine, NFL Draft, and NFL Schedule Release.

– Westwood One and the NFL will explore creating new alternate game broadcasts in addition to the traditional Westwood One play-by-play.

“What an honor it is for Westwood One to continue our multi-decade programming relationship with our iconic NFL partners by extending our exclusive network audio broadcast rights,” said Suzanne Grimes, President, Westwood One and EVP Corporate Marketing, Cumulus Media. “Equally exciting is the opportunity to further grow our NFL fan base by expanding our relationship to include digital distribution rights as well as innovative, new content opportunities.”

“We’re pleased to continue our valued, long-term partnership with Westwood One,” said Brent Lawton, VP Media Strategy and Business Development. “Audio is an important platform for the NFL, and Westwood One has a long history of delivering excellent game broadcasts and other content. We’re excited to expand with Westwood One on to digital platforms, providing our fans even more ways to follow the sport they love.”