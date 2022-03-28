Audacy/MLB Podcast Partnership

Audacy’s Sports Podcast Studio in partnership with Major League Baseball is launching two new podcasts. Inside The Monster and Beat the Streak Daily: Inside the Hits will premiere in time for the new Baseball season.

Inside the Monster, in collaboration with the Boston Red Sox, launches March 31. Steve Perrault and Joey Copponi, will have unprecedented access to Red Sox players, club personnel, reporters, and front-office executives.

“I’ve been lucky enough to do several Red Sox shows over the years, but I can’t wait for the connection we’ll have directly with the team through Inside the Monster,” said Perrault.

Beat the Streak Daily: Inside the Hits, launches April 7, is hosted by Matt Spiegel from 670 The Score (WSCR) in Chicago. It is inspired by MLB’s popular “Beat the Streak” fantasy game where fans complete by picking players, they think will get a hit each day in pursuit of breaking the all-time hitting streak record of 56 games.

“I’ve tried to Beat The Streak for years, with so little success; it’s such a brilliant, difficult game that truly reveals the amazing feats of MLB hitters on a daily basis,” said Spiegel.