Nancy Abramson is now the Vice President of Affiliate Sales and Content for Compass Media Networks. She joined the company in 2014.

Abramson said, “The most important part of any job is that you are in a position where you admire, learn, and are stimulated by the people you work with – executives, colleagues, and clients. And if you are in sales, having great products to sell makes the job even more rewarding. I have all that at Compass Media Networks.”