More Than $200K For St. Jude

Cumulus Stockton-Modesto, CA, Radio Stations Kat Country 103/KATM-FM and 104.1 The Hawk/KHKK-FM Radiothons raised $205,000 for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. The funds were raised during a two-day radiothon.

“I am extremely proud of the success we had this year with our St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital fundraising,” said Bob Berger, VP/MM. “With everything that is going on in the world, my team did a great job and the engagement of the community was amazing. We thank everyone for their support of our annual St. Jude radiothons as together we work to defeat childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases.”

The Stations have been supporting St. Jude for more than 20 years with Radiothons.