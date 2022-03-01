New PD in Phoenix

Rameen Madani has been named Program Director of 104.7 KISS FM and MIX 96.9, in Phoenix. He moves up from Assistant PD.

“He started in the digital department with iHeart and has been promoted through the ranks in multiple markets,” said Linda Little, Market President. “It’s great to see another homegrown talent earn an opportunity like Program Director for two of our markets most popular stations.”

Prior to his move to Phoenix in 2018, Rameen served as Program Director in both the Colorado Springs and Tucson markets.