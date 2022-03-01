New Hire For Freakonomics Network

The Freakonomics podcast network has hired a new editorial director. Gabriel Roth worked for Slate for seven years, where he oversaw podcasts.

Roth joins former Slate colleague Jared Hohlt. Roth will oversee all existing and future shows in the network, with a special concentration on the flagship show, and Hohlt is focusing especially on two new podcasts.

“I’ve been a fan of the Freakonomics Radio team’s work for more than a decade, and I’m thrilled to get the chance to work on their terrific podcasts and help grow the network,” said Roth.