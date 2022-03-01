Milestone For Wink

The 40th Episode of “The History of Rock ‘N’ Roll” with Host Wink Martindale to will air in March. The two-hour G Networks syndicated show will air the weekend of March 12-13.

“‘The History of Rock ‘n’ Roll’ is a two hour weekly look back at the songs and the stars who made the music magic,” said Martindale. “We feature the stories behind all the hits – often via insightful interviews with the hitmakers themselves. Over 100 themed two-hour episodes packed with fun facts have been scripted so far, with more to come.”

