Getting Gassed In Atlanta

WKHX-FM (New Country 101FIVE) in Atlanta is ready to launch a free gas giveaway promotion. The six-week promotion will feature special gas giveaway events each day.

The Cumulus station has partnered with RaceTrac and includes Free Gas Friday fill-ups and $50 of Free gas giveaways all day and twice per hour, plus, weekly Free Gas Fill Your Tank Tuesdays with $50 in Free Gas given out all day and every hour on the station.

Sean Shannon, Vice President/Market Manager, Cumulus Atlanta, said: “Nothing is taxing our listeners’ budgets more than the spike in gas prices,” said Sean Shannon, VP/MM. “We’re grateful to have a partner in RaceTrac that is willing to help us say goodbye to high gas prices for Atlanta consumers.”

“The price of everything is going up,” said Mike Moore, PD We are thrilled to have partnered with RaceTrac to offer our New Country listeners a little relief.”