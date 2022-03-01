SiriusXM Supports NMAAHC

Sirius XM has gifted $2 million to the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture (NMAAHC). The museum offers the U.S.’s largest and most comprehensive exploration and showcase of the African American story.

“Since it first opened its doors to the public more than five years ago, the National Museum of African American History and Culture has played a critical role in not only exhibiting but recognizing and celebrating the impact of the contributions that African American music has given to the world,” said Nicole Hughey, SVP Diversity, Equity & Inclusion. “At SiriusXM, we are proud to use our platform to showcase the power of music from all cultures, and we’re thrilled to provide this donation to help support the museum’s mission.”

In recognition of this gift, NMAAHC will designate its Neighborhood Record Store, an interactive destination housed within the permanent “Musical Crossroads” exhibition, as the SiriusXM Neighborhood Record Store.