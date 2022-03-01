Ostrowski Gets White Sox Network Role

Good Karma Brands and ESPN 1000 have announced that Eric Ostrowski is the new Executive Producer of the White Sox Radio Network. He’ll oversee the White Sox pre-game show, post-game show, and all play by play and affiliate relations.

Ostrowski joined the ESPN 1000 team in 2014 and has held a variety of roles throughout the last 8 years, most recently as the producer of Bleck & Abdalla.

Ostrowski said, “This is a pinch me moment. Getting the opportunity to spearhead an incredible broadcast team for a team and an organization that has given my family lifelong memories is inspiring and thrilling.”

Ostrowski will follow Ryan Maguire, who recently accepted a role as Director of Content with Good Karma Brands Milwaukee, which owns ESPN Milwaukee, Newsradio 620 WTMJ, and 101.7 The Truth.

“I can’t think of a better person for this role because he understands every aspect of our broadcasts, is extremely organized and is very creative,” said Ryan Maguire. He continued, “his passion for White Sox baseball and positive energy were infectious during the 2021 season. Len Kasper, Darrin Jackson, Connor McKnight, our fans, partners and growing network of affiliates are in good hands.”

Keith Williams, Market Manager of ESPN Chicago said, “We’re excited to promote Eric as he transitions into the role established by Ryan Maguire. Eric sat side by side with Ryan all of last season and will be a tremendous asset to our best-in-class production of White Sox baseball.”