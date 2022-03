Senator Hobnobs With Florida Broadcasters

The Florida Association of Broadcasters team hosted Florida Senator Rick Scott at the Florida House on March 1st during NAB’s State Leadership Conference in Washington, DC. Broadcasters are meeting in DC to discuss current issues affecting the industry with legislators.

Pictured here from left to right: : Lara Kunkler (President, Montclair Communications – WZVN) , Terri Cope Walton (VP/GM, Graham Media Group – WJXT/WCWJ), Claudia Puig (President & GM, TelevisaUnivision, Inc. – Miami), Anthony Plosz (VP & Chief Technology Office, Graham Media Group), Keith Lawless (Regional VP, Cox Media Group – Tampa/Houston Radio), Adib Eden (President, Actualidad Media Group), Dave Hoxeng (Owner, WYCT/WNRP/WEBY), Senator Rick Scott, Luis Fernandez-Rocha (Regional President, Western Region, TelevisaUnivision, Inc.), Barb Yoder (GM, Salem Media Group – Tampa), Paul Briggs (VP/GM, Cox Media Group – Orlando TV), John Soapes (President & GM, Hearst Television – WESH-TV/WKCF-TV ), Heidi Raphael (Chief Communications Officer, Beasley Media Group).

Photo Credit: The Workmans