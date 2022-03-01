Radio One Charlotte Swap

WFNZ Sports Radio 610AM/102.5FM and 92.7 The Block, are swapping frequencies. According to Radio One the move is a frequency change only with no changes in format.

“Charlotte has continued to grow as a great sports city and Sports Radio WFNZ will continue to grow with it,” said Marsha Landess, Regional VP. ” Now on a more powerful FM signal, with continued live and local talent, we will be able to super serve more of our listeners and clients with broader market coverage on the FM dial.”

Listeners will now here Sports Radio WFNZ at 610AM/92.7 and Charlotte’s Source for Hip Hop and R&B at WOSF HD2 and 102.5FM.