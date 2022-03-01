Audacy Touts Digital Scale

On Tuesday the company announced a new digital initiative called the Audacy Digital Audience Network. Audacy wants a bigger piece of the digital ad buys being scooped up by the major tech players.

Audacy says it has 60 million unduplicated listeners and its new digital selling platform is the only way advertisers can reach them. The company says those 60 million listeners are coming from its streaming content, the Audacy app and podcasts.

Audacy says the network cal also target audiences for advertisers, something companies like Facebook and other digital players mastered years ago. Audacy says it cal also deliver the stats advertisers are craving.

Here’s what Audacy Chief Revenue Officer Brian Benedik says about the new platform. “The marketplace has moved to audience-based investment and our new ADAN offering is highly scaled with unduplicated digital listeners. We can target these audiences with precision and optimize campaign performance for better marketer outcomes.”