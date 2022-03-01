ASCAP Reports Record Revenues

The American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers, has announced record-setting financial results for 2021. Total revenue collected is a historic high of more than $1.3 billion.

“The ASCAP team is dedicated to building a future of opportunity for our songwriter, composer and music publisher members,” said Elizabeth Matthews, CEO. “We know music creators have been deeply affected by the pandemic, and that is why it is so important that ASCAP has delivered more royalties to our members when they need it most. Through our licensing, advocacy and wellness efforts, we strive to provide both economic and emotional support to our members to help them weather these challenging times and to create a brighter future.”

Increases in collections from the audio streaming and audio-visual sectors pushed ASCAP’s domestic revenue to $1.011 billion in 2021, up 4.4%, an increase of $42.5 million over 2020.

Total monies available for domestic distributions of licensed and administered performances amounted to $912.6 million, a 2.4% increase of $22 million over 2020.

You can view the Full Report Here.