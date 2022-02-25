NYPR Settlement With SAG-AFTRA

SAG-AFTRA and New York Public Radio have reached a global settlement that withdraws the complaints issued to the National Labor Relations Board. A Pay increase is included in the settlement.

The settlement includes an extension of just cause protections to reporters and on-air hosts and a one-time 3% wage increase in July 2022 for all bargaining unit employees making under $100,000 per year. Also included are enhancements to NYPR’s parental leave policy; and a resolution of claims brought by the union regarding personnel issues pertaining to individual staff members.

A press release on the settlement states, “Both parties look forward to working together to continue to resolve workplace matters cooperatively, and to serving our audiences across the region and around the world with trusted news, classical music and cultural programming, and the New York conversation.”