Two New PRX Board Members

Rishi Jaitly of Times Bridge and Kyle Reis of TechSoup have joined the PRX Board of Directors. PRX is a non-profit public media organization specializing in audio journalism and storytelling.

Rishi Jaitly is the founding CEO of Times Bridge, an investments and partnerships firm in the United States bringing purposeful ideas and technology to India and Asia. Kyle Reis serves as Senior Director at TechSoup, a social enterprise that has connected civil society organizations around the world to billions worth of technology products and capacity-building services.

“At PRX, we’re dedicated to empowering and strengthening a vibrant community of podcasters, radio producers, storytellers, and journalists,” said Kerri Hoffman, CEO. “We’re delighted to welcome Rishi and Kyle to our board of highly innovative leaders. Their expertise and vision will help us to continue building a bright future of audio.”