Charleston Personalities Honored

Five Cumulus radio personalities in Charleston, SC have been honored with official Proclamations from the City of North Charleston. The proclamations are for their outstanding continued service to the community.

The on-air hosts receiving Proclamations are Gentry Via (WMGL-FM/WWWZ-FM), Riecy G (WWWZ-FM), DJ Cass (WWWZ-FM), Tessa Spencer (WMGL-FM), and Stevie Byrd (WMGL-FM).

“Giving back to the community is an essential part of what WWWZ and WMGL is charged with doing,” said Kathy ‘KB’ Brown PD, WWWZ-FM/WMGL-FM. “We’re so lucky that our on-air personalities understand that serving the community is the fiber of a successful radio station, and they gladly serve, each and every day.”