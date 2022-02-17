Louisville Cardinals Radio Agreement

ESPN 93.9 FM ‘The Ville’ and WGTK 970 AM will carry all Cardinal programming and be the primary, dedicated radio home for fans and the flagship for the Louisville Cardinals Radio Network. This marks the first time UofL’s football, men’s and women’s basketball and baseball games, as well as the seasonal football and basketball coaches’ shows, will be broadcast by the same radio partner.

“This is tremendous news for UofL fans,” said Josh Heird, University of Louisville interim athletic director. “For the first time ever, our fans will have one radio home to listen to Cards’ football, basketball and baseball programming in the Louisville market. While we appreciate the longtime relationship with iHeart, this is a brilliant move for the Cards and for our fans, where we’ll have dedicated, premier coverage as the city’s hometown team.”

“We are so proud to be able to call ourselves the new home of the Cards,” said Drew Deener, VP, ESPN Louisville and morning show host. “UofL athletics will always be our top priority on 93.9 FM The Ville. We can’t wait to hear the legendary voice of Paul Rogers on our airwaves starting this fall.”