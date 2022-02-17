PGC Adds A Cast To Mornings

Audacy announced the addition of “The Good Morning Show” to WPGC-FM in Washington, DC, hosted by WPGC personality Todd B. along with Monique Samuels, comedian Jason Weems, executive producer D. Carter and WPGC news director Guy Lambert.

“We are excited about the launch of the Good Morning Show on WPGC,” said Ivy Savoy-Smith, Senior Vice President and Market Manager, Audacy Washington D.C. “This eclectic group of individuals is sure to keep the DMV engaged and entertained in the mornings.”

“I am more than proud and excited to be the new morning show host at WPGC, a station that I have called ‘home’ for the bulk of my radio career,” said Todd B. “I am equally thrilled to be working with some ingenious and inspired co-hosts who are, first and foremost, great people!”