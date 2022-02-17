Edison: SiriusXM Top Podcast Network

According to Edison Research’s Q4 2021 Podcast Consumer Tracking Report, SiriusXM was the top network for those three months of the year. This is the first network quarterly ranker from Edison Research.

Edison says their ranker measures reach as a percentage of the weekly podcasting audience. Rankings are compiled by measuring the total unduplicated reach of all the shows represented by a given network.

“We are pleased to be able to introduce the podcast industry’s first all-inclusive ranker of producers. We’ve tracked this space for 10 quarters with thousands of listeners, and the data we see has been incredibly stable over that period of time,” said Edison Research SVP Tom Webster.

Here are the top ten networks in this quarterly Edison report:



Edison’s Podcast Consumer Tracker Q1 2021-Q4 2021 Top Podcast Networks By Reach is based upon 8,000 online interviews with weekly podcast consumers in the United States, ages 18 and older. Interviews were conducted in English and Spanish from 1/7/2021 – 12/23/2021. Ranking based on listening over the full period. All respondents reported listening to podcasts in the last week. Data weighted using The Infinite Dial 2021 from Edison Research and Triton Digital