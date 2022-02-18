Guess Who’s Turning 100

With no signs of slowing down, iHeartMedia’s WOR-AM in New York City, will celebrate its 100th anniversary Tuesday, February 22nd. Here’s what the station has planned to commemorate the big day.

On Tuesday, Len Berman and Michael Riedel in the Morning will kick off the tribute by interviewing on-air hosts from WOR’s history to share memories of their time at the station. WOR will also air audio of historic moments and invite listeners to call in with their favorite WOR recollections.

“For over 100 years, 710 WOR continues to remain one of the most trusted New York media brands and has kept generations of listeners informed with the latest stories and breaking news,” said Bernie Weiss, President iHeartMedia Multiplatform Group – New York.

“A station broadcasting for over a century is truly incredible,” said Tom Cuddy, PD. “710 WOR has a strong connection with the communities we serve, and as the media landscape continues to evolve, it’s exciting to see our reach has continued to grow as WOR listeners adopt streaming on smart devices and the iHeartRadio app.”