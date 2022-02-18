Radio Rules The FCC is Ditching

Imagine that. A government agency lifting regulations rather than adding them. Here are the mostly technical rules The Federal Communications Commission will be ending or modifying.

In a 22-page filing you can read HERE, the changes include the remove of the maximum rated transmitter power limit for AM stations, updating the section regarding signal strength contour overlap requirements for NCE FM Class D stations to harmonize with a less restrictive section regarding contour overlap requirements applicable to all other NCE FM station classes, and amending the definition of “AM fill-in area.”