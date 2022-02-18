Audio’s New Big Money Man

There was a time that Howard Stern was radio’s biggest, most controversial voice. He created buzz nearly every day. Today, as radio has mostly stayed away from any controversial hosts, and Stern apologizes for his past, that controversial audio voice is now Joe Rogan. However, Rogan’s home is not radio, it’s Spotify.

Rogan’s 3-hour interviews are watched and heard by millions. He interviews who he wants and everyone wants to be interviewed by him. Rogan has also become a target for those who expect him to conform to their way of doing things. They believe he has no business interviewing anyone that has a differing opinion on COVID-19 or the COVID vaccine. Others dig deep into his past to find clips, paste them together, and try to have him canceled.

Rogan rolls on. His fans keep tuning in. And that irks people even more.

This latest news that his original deal with Spotify may have been worth nearly double what was first reported is sure to anger his haters even more.

The New York Times reports that Spotify signed Rogan for $200 million over 3 1/2 years, not the $100 million that was widely reported when the deal was first signed. So while many media outlets continue to take shots at Rogan, and artists like Neil Young take a stand against him, Rogan rolls his brinks truck all the way up to the bank.

If the New York Times article about Rogan’s salary is correct, audio’s biggest star becomes a free agent toward the end of 2023. Will radio become a bidder?