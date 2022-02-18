Pacific Media Group Expands Coverage

Pacific Media Group has hired Maui native Kehaulani Cerizo as a senior news writer for Maui Now, one of PMG’s three digital news platforms. Cerizo worked nearly 15 years as a news reporter, copy editor and features editor at daily newspapers on Maui and in San Diego.

“We are honored that Kehau has chosen to work with Pacific Media Group and the Maui Now news team,” said Jack Dugan, COO. “Kehau represents true journalism through deep experience, credibility and determination to keep our local community informed.”

The hiring is part of expanding local coverage. The company is ramping up community journalism by promoting Tiffany DeMasters to news director of Big Island Now and by hiring newspaper veterans Tom Hasslinger and Nathan Christophel to bolster the Hawai’i island team.