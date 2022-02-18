Monna Kashfi Leaving WAMU

Monna Kashfi, Chief Content Officer, is leaving WAMU. Jonathan Blakley will serve as the interim content director to oversee the news and programming for the Washington D.C. NPR station.

Kashfi is leaving to become Vice President of Content and Communications at Welcome.US. a new effort to mobilize the American people and institutions to participate in welcoming refugees.

“Monna has been an integral part of the station, first as a talented journalist then as a leader as chief content officer overseeing the WAMU and DCist newsrooms, all programs, podcasts and content-related activities,” said Erika Pulley-Hayes, GM. “We’re sad to lose her; however, she’s moving into a role that is a personal passion of hers to help Afghan refugees settle into their new home in the United States.”

“It’s very bittersweet to be leaving WAMU. I am proud of the new path we have forged for our journalism and our workplace culture, and I have no doubt that WAMU is entering its strongest era yet,” said Kashfi, chief content officer at WAMU. “I will miss my talented and dedicated team tremendously but am thrilled to be joining Welcome.US at a pivotal time.”