WSUL Raises Over $90K

Bold Gold Media’s ‘98.3 WSUL Heart-A-Thon’ raised more than $90,000 and awareness about heart disease. The money will go toward the purchase of life-saving cardiology equipment for a local hospital in Sullivan County, NY.

“A legacy local radio station with talented staff, a passionate committee of community leaders, a world class venue, supportive sponsors and generous donors all worked together as a team for an important cause; and it is no surprise that we were able to raise over $91,000, adding to the over $2.5 Million dollars raised to date,” said Dawn Ciorciari, GM.

The 12-hour event featured local on-air personalities interviewing fundraisers, dignitaries, and special guests telling their stories and area listeners and community leaders making pledges.