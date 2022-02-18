NABLF Leadership Training Applications

The NAB Leadership Foundation is now accepting applications for the 2023 Broadcast Leadership Training (BLT) program. The BLT program is designed to prepare senior-level broadcast executives to advance as group executives or station owners.

Now in its 23rd year, BLT is an executive MBA-style program that teaches the fundamentals of purchasing, owning and operating radio and television stations. The 2023 Broadcast Leadership Training program will consist of weekend sessions held in-person at the NAB Headquarters in Washington, D.C. The starting session will be held in September 2022.

The deadline to apply is May 31. More information can be found Here.