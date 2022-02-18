Rich Deutsch Switches Companies in KC

Rich Deutsch has been hired by Steel City Media in Kansas City as General Sales Manager. Deutsch spent the last 24 years as GSM for Audacy Kansas City.

“Rich will make an excellent addition to the team at SCM,” said Marc Harrell, GM. “With his relationships, industry knowledge and successful track history, we are excited to see how he will help take our cluster to the next level. As the industry keeps changing, and more and more clusters are consolidating, syndicating, and voice tracking, it’s exciting to be the ‘live and local’ cluster that keeps growing and adding positions and shifts.”

“I’m truly excited to work for a company with many of the best brands in Kansas City. Steel City Media believes in live local programming all day, and has some of the longest running, well respected, and beloved radio personalities in the market,” said Deutsch.

Steel City Media Kansas City’s cluster includes KBEQ, KCKC, KFKF, KMXV, as well as SCM Digital.