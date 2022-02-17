PCBC Sets 2022 Board

Pittsburgh Community Broadcasting Corporation, parent organization of 90.5 WESA and 91.3 WYEP welcomed three new members to the Board. The Board also reappointed a fourth individual to serve a third and final term.

New members include Susan Apel, a Senior Deputy Attorney General with the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General. Paula Davis, a certified diversity executive, is Associate Vice Chancellor for diversity, equity, and inclusion for the University of Pittsburgh Schools of the Health Sciences. Justin Beck, an associate with Meyer, Unkovic & Scott LLP, where his practice focuses on commercial disputes in state and federal court.

Tom Petzinger, former Chair of the Pittsburgh Community Broadcasting Board, was elected to serve a third term as a member of the Board.

The new board members will join the Board at its next meeting on March 2, 2022.