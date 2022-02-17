Synth Voice Tech For iHM

iHeartMedia is planning to use Veritone’s synthetic voice technology to translate shows into multiple languages. The first use will be to translate iHeart’s marquee podcasts for Spanish-speaking audiences.

“With the hyper-growth of our podcast network over the past decade, we are always looking for what is new and next in the medium, too – and Veritone’s synthetic voice solution is a great example of that,” said Conal Byrne, CEO iHeartMedia Digital Audio Group. “Being able to easily offer our podcasts in other languages, in the talents’ unique style, will be an awesome and innovative way to grow market share in the global marketplace.”

“iHeartMedia has always been a pioneer of innovation, and now with the power of Veritone’s synthetic voice solution, iHeartMedia will not only be able to scale to new markets with localized language translations but retain the brand value of their top talent’s voice–which is fundamental in podcasting,” said Ryan Steelberg, President Veritone.

Veritone offers stock voices in 119 languages and customized voices in 13. Under the pact, the two companies also are partnering to develop synthetic voices for advertising and other content.