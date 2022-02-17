WYPR Anniversary Podcast

WYPR-FM and WTMD-FM will release the limited podcast series Wavelength: Baltimore’s Public Radio Journey on February 23rd. In recognition of WYPR’s 20th anniversary, the six-episode podcast will examine the history and impact of public radio in Baltimore.

“The inflection point of our anniversary gives us an opportunity to contemplate additional ways to make content not just for and about our community but with our community,” said LaFontaine Oliver, President/GM. “In the coming year, we’re excited to launch some additional podcasts and explore further initiatives that will bring the community closer to our work and to collaborating with us.”

Wavelength: Baltimore’s Public Radio Journey is hosted by noted storyteller and actress Maria Broom, will feature interviews and archival tape that will take listeners on a journey from public radio’s early days to the present.