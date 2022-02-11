Timeslot Tweaks In St. Louis

Audacy St. Louis is changing weekday programming lineup for Hot 104.1 (WHHL-FM). The changes, set for Valentine’s Day, include the addition of a new weeknight host.

Mornings and middays stay the same, but Princess Stormm moves from evenings to afternoons, and The Bomb DJ Raymond joins the station filling Stormm’s evening slot.

“We are looking to build on the momentum we have already established on Hot 104.1 and introduce this new weekday lineup,” said Becky Domyan, SVP/MM. “Our tremendous team is excited about the opportunity to grow and take our station to the next level.”