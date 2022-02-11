The 5th Annual Country Heat at CRS will be headlined by Thomas Rhett. The show is part of CRS 2022 in Nashville February 23-25.

Along with Rhett the show will also feature performances by Frank Ray, Lily Rose, Conner Smith, and Morgan Wade. The evening will be hosted by Nashville insiders, Kelly Sutton and Amber Anderson of Amazon Music’s original podcast, Country Heat Weekly.

“We’re thrilled to bring Country Heat back to CRS this year,” said Michelle Tigard Kammerer, Head of Country Music for Amazon Music. “We’ve curated a lineup leading with superstar, Thomas Rhett, and featuring four stars on the rise who were also selected as 2022 Artists to Watch by our programming team, and we can’t wait for attendees to watch.”

More information on CRS 2022 can be found Here.