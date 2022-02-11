Hearing My Songs on Radio Means Everything

Those are the words of Country music superstar Blake Shelton who’s on the cover of the latest issue of Radio Ink magazine. Shelton, who’s also become a huge TV star on The Voice, has 28 number one songs. And, unlike the chatter we’re hearing in Washington, radio is still very important to stars like Shelton.

Here’s an excerpt from our interview with Shelton

Radio Ink: What does hearing your music on Country radio mean to you? Is it still a big deal?

Shelton: Yeah, it means everything. All I ever wanted to do was to move to Nashville and hear myself on the radio. It was like seven years after I moved to Nashville that it finally happened, but I was driving on 440 and “Austin” came on, and I kept looking to both sides, trying to see if other drivers were singing along. I was like, “That’s my song!” That was always my dream, and it’s still hard for me to believe now I have 28 number one songs.

Radio Ink: What’s the value of Country radio to a new artist’s career? Is radio still the path to becoming a star?

Shelton: Radio absolutely is a path to stardom. Every new artist I work with on The Voice says the same thing — that hearing themselves on Country radio is their dream. They know Country radio is the best way to reach the most people, and that’s still how these kids know they made it, when they hear their song on Country radio. That’s how I knew I made it!

