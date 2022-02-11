New PD For KXT 91.7

North Texas Public Broadcasting has hired Benji McPhail as Program Director for KXT 91.7 in Dallas/Ft. Worth. McPhail joins the station from The Colorado Sound, a music discovery station launched in 2016.

“I am so excited to be the next Program Director for KXT,” said McPhail. “The entire organization is first class. We share the same vision of wanting to create a radio station that is a community resource for our members and listeners. The future for KXT is bright. I am thrilled to be a part of it.”

“We are delighted to welcome Benji to lead KXT as Program Director,” said Christopher Wagley, COO, NTPB. “His creativity, industry knowledge and passion for music discovery are exciting assets to bring to the station and North Texas’ thriving music community.”