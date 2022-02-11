Digital In South Africa

Edison Research is getting ready to present its latest The Infinite Dial® study. The closer look at digital audio will focus on South Africa and will be presented February 24.

The Infinite Dial has been published in six countries around the world, and provides broadcasters, online audio publishers, podcasters, advertisers and the financial community with insightful data around consumption of streaming radio, online music and podcasts, as well as the usage of smart speakers and more.

This study is presented by the National Association of Broadcasters South Africa, sponsored by Triton Digital®, and produced in association with The Broadcast Research Council of South Africa.

More information can be found Here.