BSM Honors Sports PDs

The Barrett Sports Top 20 Series continues with honors for the top Major and Mid-Market Sports Radio Program Directors. Rick Radzik is the tops in the Major Market category, and Andy Roth wins honors in the Mid-Market ranks.

Under Radzik’s guidance 98.5 The Sports Hub in Boston finished 2021 with record ratings and the top revenue among all sports stations. Roth picked up honors for the third time in the Top 20 series for his work at 92.3 The Fan in Cleveland.

“The 2021 success of 98.5 The Sports Hub earned Rick Radzik strong support from our executive committee,” said Jason Barrett, President. “The station produced record ratings across every daypart, and the best revenue among all sports stations. Though it takes a full team effort to perform that way, Rick’s leadership and ability to connect with his team had a lot to do with it.”

“Among mid-market programmers, you won’t find a sharper, more detailed leader than Andy Roth,” said Barrett. “His steady hand and connection with his staff have kept 92.3 The Fan thriving for over a decade.”

