Tulsa Radio Helping St. Jude

K95.5 (KWEN-FM) has launched its 8th Annual K95.5 Cares for St. Jude Kids Radiothon. This is part of the annual partnership with St. Jude and Cox Media Group Tulsa that includes a 5k Walk/Run and Dream Home Giveaway.

“Last year we crossed the $1 million mark, and we are excited to start our march towards $2 million,” said Matt Bradley, Director of Branding and Programming. “The local families who have benefitted from the work of St. Jude have become like our family, and we all look forward to these two days of inspiration. We’re committed to a world where no parent has to lose their child to cancer.”

During the two-day Radiothon the station will lend its airwaves to tell the story of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, its young patients, and its advancements in treating childhood cancer, while asking listeners to donate online.