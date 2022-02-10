Top 20 CHR Syndicated Offering

Eric Tucker is the host of ‘The Electric Top 20’. The two-hour countdown plays the top 20 songs in North America along with selected throwbacks.

“I am so excited to host The Electric Top 20. Syndication has always been a dream of mine and now I’m making it happen,” said Tucker. “I want to give a shout out to everyone who has believed in me throughout my career, and I want to thank R Dub! for writing his book ‘Go Syndicate Yourself’… reading this motivated me to start my show!”

Prior to launching The Electric Top 20, Eric Tucker was Program Director and Afternoon Drive Host at KCEZ Power 102.1 in Chico, California.